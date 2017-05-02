BRIEF-Lucisano Media Group acquires distribution rights for five international films
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT DURING FESTIVAL DE CANNES IT HAS ACQUIRED DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR FIVE INTERNATIONAL FILMS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN ITALIA
May 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment for T$507 million ($16.90 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0030 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT DURING FESTIVAL DE CANNES IT HAS ACQUIRED DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR FIVE INTERNATIONAL FILMS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN ITALIA
* Sharp CEO says wants to build LCD panel plant in US if conditions are met and competitiveness ensured