Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$383 million ($12.72 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Data Communications Management Corp. completes rights offering for $4.6 million and announces private placement of up to $3.9 million for gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million