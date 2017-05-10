PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
* Says April sales fall 14.9 percent on year
* Says Jan-April sales rise 7.6 percent on year to T$290.79 billion Source text: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Taipei bureau)
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements