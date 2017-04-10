BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 TSMC:
* Says March sales T$85.88 billion ($2.80 billion)(Feb T$71.42 billion, Mar 2016 T$73.09 billion)
* Says March sales up 17.5 percent on year
* Says Q1 sales up 14.9 percent on year at T$233.91 billion
* Says strong Taiwan dollar reduced Q1 revenue by around T$6 billion Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1MdcgHK Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu and Jess Macy Yu in Taipei)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results