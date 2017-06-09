June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:

* May sales at T$72.80 billion ($2.42 billion) versus T$56.87 billion in April and T$73.58 billion in May last year

* May sales -1.1 percent on year

* January-May sales +5.7 percent on year to T$363.58 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/1grCI2q ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu)