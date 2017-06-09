BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
* May sales at T$72.80 billion ($2.42 billion) versus T$56.87 billion in April and T$73.58 billion in May last year
* May sales -1.1 percent on year
* January-May sales +5.7 percent on year to T$363.58 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/1grCI2q ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.