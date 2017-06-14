June 14 TSO3 Inc
* TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy
* TSO3 Inc says now plans to seek 510(k) clearance for its
sterizone VP4 sterilizer from U.S. regulators
* Company's goal is to receive us clearance forolympus
tjf-Q180V and Pentax ED-3490TK duodenoscopes by end of 2017
* TSO3 Inc says seeking clearance for terminal sterilization
of two duodenoscopes used in majority of ERCP procedures
performed globally
* TSO3 Inc- Mark Pasmore, vice president research and
development, has resigned due to personal reasons
