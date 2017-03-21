BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 TSO3 Inc:
* TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue increased to $3.75 million compared to $0.15 million in same period last year
* TSO3 Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $2.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TSO3 Inc - "2017 will also see us expand upon use of our existing laboratories in Québec and South Carolina" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.