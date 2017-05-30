May 30 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:

* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June

* Jacques Booysen appointed executive director to board effective 01 June 2017, and as CEO of company with effect from 1 July 2017