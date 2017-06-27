BRIEF-General Mills CEO - We've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories in FY2017
* CEO - we've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories and our overall execution was not up to our normal standards in fy2017
June 27 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:
* Hereby advised that Tsogo has completed a due diligence investigation in respect of Gameco
* Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 80 pct in cash (at r9.739 per Gameco share)
* Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 20 pct in shares; 1 Tsogo share for every 2.875 Gameco shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* CEO - we've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories and our overall execution was not up to our normal standards in fy2017
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.