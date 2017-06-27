June 27 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:

* Hereby advised that Tsogo has completed a due diligence investigation in respect of Gameco

* Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 80 pct in cash (at r9.739 per Gameco share)

* Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 20 pct in shares; 1 Tsogo share for every 2.875 Gameco shares