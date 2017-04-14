BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Tsr Inc
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q3 revenue $15.39 million versus $15.08 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: