May 19 TSR Inc
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR
common stock
* Zeff Capital L.P., that owns about 7.2% of TSR's stock,
filed an amended schedule 13D with securities and exchange
commission on May 18, 2017
* Zeff Capital delivered letter to co indicating its
interest in buying shares of stock not owned by it or its
affiliates for $6.15 per share in cash
* Zeff Capital in SEC filing reported it delivered letter to
co indicating interest in buying all outstanding shares of co it
doesn't already own
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: