PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 TSRC Corp :
* Says the board agrees to dissolve and liquidate petrochemical material and tech firm, in which co owns 48 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Iab5L8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.