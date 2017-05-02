BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Tsuchiya Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it bought 91,700 shares back for 16.7 million yen in April
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nPPoeA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.