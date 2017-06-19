WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Total System Services Inc
* Tsys extends payments agreement with valley national bank
* Total system services inc - financial terms of long-term agreement were not disclosed
* Total system services inc - as part of agreement, tsys will continue to provide valley national bank with additional services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.