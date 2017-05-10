BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 Yangtze River Development Ltd:
* Yangtze River Development Ltd- on May 5 Xin Cindy Zheng tendered resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Yangtze River Development Limited
* Says on May 5 Tsz-Kit Jerry Chan nominated and was approved and appointed by board of directors to serve as CFO - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2q3FqU4]
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)