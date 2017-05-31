BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Ttg Fintech Ltd
* FY revenue RMB6.2 million, up 16.8 percent
* No dividends have been paid nor are any dividends proposed to be paid
* FY loss attributable to shareholders increased by 15.5%, or RMB2.9 million, to RMB21.85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: