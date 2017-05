March 3 TTL Information Technology AG:

* Decides to issue up to about 1.73 million shares at 1.00 euro per share as part of a subscription rights increase

* To increase share capital from 7.800.000,00 euros by up to 1,733,333.00 euros to a total of 9.533.333.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)