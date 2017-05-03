May 3 Ttm Technologies Inc

* Ttm Technologies, Inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $625.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $616.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.37

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $605 million to $645 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $625.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S