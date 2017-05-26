May 26 Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd:

* Issuer has on 25 May 2017 priced S$120 million 6 per cent notes due 2020

* Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent of principal amount of notes and in denominations of S$250,000 each

* Net proceeds from issue will be used for property development and investment, refinancing of borrowings and financing investments