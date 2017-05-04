May 4 Tuesday Morning Corp:

* Tuesday morning corporation announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.34

* Q3 sales $203 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tuesday Morning Corp - expects to invest capital of approximately $37 million to $40 million in fiscal 2017