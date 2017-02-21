Feb 21 Tugcelik Aluminyum:

* Signs production deal with Magna Roof Systems for BMW 8 and BMW Z5 series roof parts

* Expects 910,000 euros ($959,504.00) income from mould production

* Project is expected to be for 7 years

* Expects annual 535,000 euros income from production of roof mechanisms

