April 20 TULIKIVI OYJ

* TULIKIVI CORPORATION INVESTIGATING OPPORTUNITIES TO EXPLOIT TALC DEPOSIT IN SUOMUSSALMI

* SAYS MINING CONCESSION IN SUOMUSSALMI HAS TALC DEPOSITS THAT ARE BELIEVED TO BE SUITABLE FOR TALC PRODUCTION.

* INTENDS TO BEGIN EXPLOITING DEPOSIT BY EITHER DEVELOPING OWN OPERATIONS, COLLABORATING WITH A PARTNER OR SELLING MINING PROJECT Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)