BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 6Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 61.5 percent, or to be 121 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 80.5 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased profit from new energy business and investment return of power station
