Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Tungtex Holdings Co Ltd
* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement
* Net Proceeds (after taking into account estimated expenses in relation to placing) will be approximately HK$41.16 million
* Co to place, up to 42 million new shares, to not less than six independent placees at a price of HK$1.00 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.