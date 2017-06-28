BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 Tungtex Holdings Co Ltd:
* FY revenue HK$971 million versus HK$1.05 bln
* Loss for year HK$120.5 million versus loss of HK$66.5 million
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 Drinks giant Coca-Cola said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the South African government on a package of conditions as it finalises the purchase of a controlling 54.5 percent stake in its joint Africa venture with ABInBev.