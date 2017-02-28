Feb 28 Tuniu Corp:

* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders $0.21

* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.63

* Tuniu announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue RMB 2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 2.2 billion

* Total travel GMV in Q4 2016 increased by 38.7% year-over-year

* For Q1 of 2017, tuniu expects to generate RMB440.6 million to RMB454.8 million of net revenues

* As result of adopting new accounting standard, change of co's role, revenue from organized tours to be recognized on net basis starting from Jan 1

* New revenue standard, ASC 606, revenue from contracts with customers, will be effective beginning January 1, 2018