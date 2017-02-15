Feb 15 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As

* FY 2016 net profit of 1.51 billion lira ($410.29 million)versus 2.07 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 revenue of 14.1 billion lira versus 12.77 billion lira year ago

* Q4 revenue at 4.04 billion lira versus 3.33 billion lira year ago

* Q4 net income 351.0 million lira, down 40 percent year on year

* Sees 2017 revenue growth at 13 percent - 15 percent

* Sees 2017 EBITDA margin target 32 percent - 34 percent

* Group midterm target for the period 2017-2019; revenue growth target of 12 percent - 14 percent

* Group midterm target for the period 2017-2019; EBITDA margin target of 33 percent - 35 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6803 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)