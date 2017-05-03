BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
May 3 Bookrunner:
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says price guidance for bookbuild at tl 11.42 - tl 11.45
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books are covered throughout this range
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books will close at 6:45pm (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: