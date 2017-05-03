May 3 Bookrunner:

* Turkcell: Bookrunner says price guidance for bookbuild at tl 11.42 - tl 11.45

* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books are covered throughout this range

* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books will close at 6:45pm