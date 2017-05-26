BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
May 26 TURKCELL:
* TO SET UP A COMPANY IN UKRAINE, WHOSE FIELD OF OPERATION WILL BE FINANCIAL SERVICES, THROUGH UNIT LIFECELL LLC IN UKRAINE, WITH A PAID-IN CAPITAL OF USD 2.0 MILLION (OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER CURRENCIES)
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017