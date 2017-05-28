May 29 Turners Automotive Group Ltd:

* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year

* ‍Continuing growth is expected in FY18​

* FY revenue was up 48pct to NZ$252.4mln

* Board has declared a final quarter fully imputed dividend of 4.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: