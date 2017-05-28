BRIEF-Hung Sheng Construction to pay 2016 dividend on Sept. 22
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
May 29 Turners Automotive Group Ltd:
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
* Continuing growth is expected in FY18
* FY revenue was up 48pct to NZ$252.4mln
* Board has declared a final quarter fully imputed dividend of 4.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
* Directors of Eza recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action