BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Turning Point Brands Inc
* Turning Point Brands Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 sales rose 33.9 percent to $66.8 million
* Turning point brands inc - Pennsylvania implemented a $0.55 per ounce excise tax on smokeless products effective October 1, 2016
* Turning Point Brands Inc - impact of Pennsylvania tax increase on trade volumes in quarter was material to TPB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: