May 11 Turning Point Brands Inc

* Turning Point Brands Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales rose 33.9 percent to $66.8 million

* Turning point brands inc - Pennsylvania implemented a $0.55 per ounce excise tax on smokeless products effective October 1, 2016

* Turning Point Brands Inc - impact of Pennsylvania tax increase on trade volumes in quarter was material to TPB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: