BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Turtle Beach Corp:
* Turtle Beach Corp - net loss for Q2 is expected to improve and range between loss of $0.17- loss of $0.19 per diluted share
* Says for full year 2017, Turtle Beach is maintaining its financial outlook outlined in march.
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $21.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports first quarter 2017 results exceeding revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $17 million to $18 million
* Q1 revenue $14.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.