May 9 Turtle Beach Corp:

* Turtle Beach Corp - net loss for Q2 is expected to improve and range between loss of $0.17- loss of $0.19 per diluted share

* Says for full year 2017, Turtle Beach is maintaining its financial outlook outlined in march.

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $21.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports first quarter 2017 results exceeding revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $17 million to $18 million

* Q1 revenue $14.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: