UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Tutor Perini Corp:
* Tutor Perini Corp- CEO Ronald N. Tutor's 2016 total compensation about $13.0 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 -sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2nKe9Gq Further company coverage:
