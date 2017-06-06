June 6 Tutor Perini Corp:
* Tutor Perini Corp - received $37 million cash settlement
payment agreed to in settlement agreement with Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
* Tutor Perini Corp - expects to evaluate impact of
settlement, net of provision for income taxes, on its current
2017 eps guidance of $2.10 to $2.40
* Tutor Perini Corp - will recognize settlement as a gain
in q2 of 2017 - sec filing
* Tutor Perini Corp - on may 31, co entered into settlement
agreement with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith to resolve
pending litigation
* Tutor Perini Corp - litigation, which was filed by company
in 2011, related to purchase by company of certain auction-rate
securities from Bofa
Source text - bit.ly/2sAYisy
Further company coverage: