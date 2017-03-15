US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 15 Tv Today Network Ltd
* Says completed acquisition of shares of India Today Online from Living Media India; making India Today Online a unit of co
* Says completed acquisition of shares of Mail Today newspapers from A.N.Mauritius Source text - (bit.ly/2nEeJRz) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)