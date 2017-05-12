Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 TV Tokyo Holdings Corp:
* Says it has named Yuichi Takahashi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company
* Says it has also named Shigeru Komago as the new President of the company to replace Yuichi Takahashi
* Effective date June 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4XN8dB
