BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 TV18 Broadcast Ltd
* March-quarter consol net profit 83.9 million rupees
* March-quarter consol total income 2.98 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17