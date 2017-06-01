UPDATE 1-Friend of former S.Korea leader jailed for three years - Yonhap
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years
June 2 Tv2u International Ltd
* tv2u announces further contract amendment with sol telecom in brazil & promotional launch
* agreement now guarantees a minimum number of ott operators using platform, and aggregated minimum numbers of subscribers, for 5 year term of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years
BEIJING/DETROIT, June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.