UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
Feb 20 TV2U International Ltd
* Appointed Andy Brown to be new chief executive for organisation.
* Nick Fitzgerald will step down as CEO but retain his position as chairman and founder of TV2U Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)