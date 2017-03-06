BRIEF-City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year
March 6 TVS Motor Company Ltd
* Says declared interim dividend of inr 1.25 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2mucHWZ) Further company coverage:
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months