April 3 TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* Says March total sales of 256,341 vehicles versus 232,517 vehicles last year

* Says March two-wheeler sales of 250,979 vehicles versus 226,643 vehicles last year

* Says March three-wheeler sales of 5,362 vehicles versus 5,874 vehicles last year

* Says March export sales of 38,462 vehicles, up 23.6 percent

* Says March scooter sales 84,173 units; up 23.5 percent

* Says co is assessing the one-time impact of transition to BS IV on the financials of the company

* Says co's dealers have confirmed that majority of BS-III compliant stocks have been sold by March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: