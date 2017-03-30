US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 TVS Motor Company Ltd
* Its dealers been advised to comply with order of supreme court and sell BS III compliant stocks with them on or before 31st march, 2017
* Says had already commenced manufacture and sale of BS IV compliant vehicles to the dealers Source text - (bit.ly/2nz8j7m) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)