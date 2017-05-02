May 2 Twilio Inc

* Sees Non-Gaap net loss per share $0.11 to $0.10 for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Twilio announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $87.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Twilio inc sees total revenue $ 85.5 million to $ 87.5 million for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Sees total revenue $ 356.0 million to $ 362.0 million for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees non-gaap net loss per share $0.30 to $0.27 for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $87.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $370.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S