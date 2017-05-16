EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks wait on MSCI China call, rand steadies after swoon
* Rand recovers footing after more than 1.5 percent fall Monday
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Stone returning to full time work at Twitter starting in a couple of weeks; not replacing anyone at Twitter - blog Source bit.ly/2pTqoMO
* Rand recovers footing after more than 1.5 percent fall Monday
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: