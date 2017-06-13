June 13 Twitter Inc:

* Twitter says now, businesses can attach buttons to messages to make it easy for people to take actions outside of direct message conversation - Blog

* Twitter says up to 3 buttons can be attached to any message and can be used to open any web URL, including links to other features in Twitter app - Blog‍​

* Twitter says buttons on messages will begin rolling out on Tuesday and will soon be visible across our iOS, Android and Desktop Web Clients - Blog