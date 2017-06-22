June 22 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
-
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to
contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point
Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO
* Two Harbors Investment - board of directors formed a
committee of independent directors to review, negotiate and
approve granite point transaction
* Two Harbors Investment says in exchange for contribution,
granite point will issue to two harbors about 33.1 million
shares of common stock of granite point
* Two Harbors Investment - agreed, subject to certain
conditions, to purchase up to $20 million of granite point
common stock in open market at designated prices
* Two Harbors Investment Corp - agreement to contribute
$651 million in equity interests in th commercial holdings llc
to granite point mortgage trust inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: