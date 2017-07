July 26 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.7 MILLION, INCLUDING EUR 0.6 MILLION FOR PARTIAL PRE-FUNDING OF TXCELL'S 2017 RESEARCH TAX CREDIT

* TXCELL DID NOT GENERATE ANY REVENUE DURING Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)