March 9 Txcell SA:

* FY net loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago

* Operational cash burn of 10.9 million euros ($11.5 million)in 2016 compared to 12.3 million euros in 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents of 3.5 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to 9.2 million euros as of December 31, 2015

* FY revenue and other income of eur 2.9 million compared to eur 4.6 million in 2015

* FY operating loss of 12.8 million euros versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago

* Objectives for 2017: generate additional preclinical proof-of-concept data sets, both from car-treg solid organ transplantation program and from car-treg programs

* Objectives for 2017: develop a manufacturing process for entria car-treg platform and initiate transfer to a third-party contract manufacturing organization

* Aims to be first company in the world to start a clinical trial with a CAR-Treg, in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)