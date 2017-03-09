WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Txcell SA:
* FY net loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago
* Operational cash burn of 10.9 million euros ($11.5 million)in 2016 compared to 12.3 million euros in 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents of 3.5 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to 9.2 million euros as of December 31, 2015
* FY revenue and other income of eur 2.9 million compared to eur 4.6 million in 2015
* FY operating loss of 12.8 million euros versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago
* Objectives for 2017: generate additional preclinical proof-of-concept data sets, both from car-treg solid organ transplantation program and from car-treg programs
* Objectives for 2017: develop a manufacturing process for entria car-treg platform and initiate transfer to a third-party contract manufacturing organization
* Aims to be first company in the world to start a clinical trial with a CAR-Treg, in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.