BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 TXM SA:
* Posts Feb. 2017 revenue at 22 million zlotys ($5.41 million), up 4 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0691 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie