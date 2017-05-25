May 25 TXM SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ADESSO TXM S.R.O FOR CZK 85,000

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TXM SOLUTIONS S.R.O. FOR CZK 15,000

* SAYS DIVESTITURES DUE TO OPERATING LOSS OF SOLD COMPANIES AND NO NEW STORES OPENING IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* SAYS DIVESTITURES TO ALLOW TO FOCUS ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF REMAINING STRATEGIC MARKETS